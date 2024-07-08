Perrie Edwards' solo career faces lagging sales figures

Perrie Edwards' solo career faces scrutiny as second single falters in charts.

Perrie Edwards has ignited a flurry of discussions at Columbia Records following lukewarm reception to her solo music ventures.

The former Little Mixer's debut single, Forget About Us, launched with much fanfare in April but only managed to peak at No. 10 on the charts despite substantial promotional efforts from the label.

Now, her latest release, Tears, is struggling at No. 69, prompting concerns among executives at Columbia.

A music industry insider revealed, "There's palpable unease. Columbia invested heavily in positioning her as a solo star, even enlisting a director who has worked with Beyoncé for her videos.

However, the anticipated breakthrough hasn't materialized yet. While everyone understands that success takes time to build, the reality falls short of their initial high expectations."

A close source to Perrie defended her achievements, stating, "Perrie has made an impressive start. Globally, she's amassed 38 million streams, with Forget About Us dominating airplay as the No. 1 single for seven weeks.

Tears also garnered 2.6 million streams within two weeks. These are accomplishments to be celebrated."

Since their departure from Little Mix, Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson have faced challenges in finding solo success, despite their previous global sales exceeding 60 million.



