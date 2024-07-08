Lily Allen strikes back at a-lister's accusations of seducing boyfriend

Lily Allen recounts dramatic charity event clash at Elton John's estate.

Lily Allen, the renowned singer-songwriter, has unveiled a shocking revelation on her Miss Me? podcast, recounting an encounter with an unnamed 'successful and incredibly beautiful' A-lister who accused her of trying to seduce her boyfriend.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in 2009 at Elton John's residence in France, left Allen visibly shaken.

She described the moment when the A-lister grabbed her arm, fiercely warning, "If you think I'm leaving you alone with my f***ing boyfriend you've got another thing coming."



Allen, was 24 at the time, refrained from disclosing identities but emphasized the star's seniority in age and fame, eclipsing her own status.

She revealed feeling determined to 'get her back one day,' harboring thoughts of revenge.

The singer, managed by Elton John's company at the time, recounted how she received a call to perform at the event but explained her inability to rehearse due to her location.

Despite the star's offer to travel for rehearsals, tensions flared when Allen suggested practicing alone with the boyfriend.

The atmosphere soured when the famous figure insisted on a different song choice and expressed displeasure, prompting Allen to propose an alternative.

Reflecting on the incident, Allen recalled, 'She got the right hump,' emphasizing the friction that arose.