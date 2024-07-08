Chrissy Teigen reflects on 'memorable' Mexico trip with family

Chrissy Teigen looks back on her Mexico trip

Chrissy Teigen recently shared highlights from her memorable family vacation in Mexico.

The 38-year-old model and cookbook author took to her Instagram to look back on her trip with her husband John Legend and their kids.

Sharing a carousel of photos, she wrote in the caption: "Home now. Love you Mexico, forever and always. Also have any of you done geocaching? I just started!! combo of a world scavenger hunt with escape room vibes. let me know any good apps for it!"

In the first photo, Teigen was spotted flashing a smile in an oversized shirt as she posed alongside a horse.

Meanwhile, other slides in the post featured her 17-month-old sporting pigtails in her hair as well as mother-daughter moments in the swimming pool.

In addition, the post included a photo of chef serving a dish, including shrimp and peas.

Her latest post came after the model documented her fun activity on Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 4.

Following their return to Los Angeles, Teigen baked giraffe and crocodile-shaped cookies.

She wrote across the photo: "H*ll, yeah, h*ll, yeah. Don't talk to me unless you are this talented."