Prince William praised for major change

Prince William has received massive praise for his latest move amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battle.



The Prince of Wales has won hearts for bold decision to find a few moments of relief from the ongoing royal health woes as he enjoyed an important game in Germany as an epic fan of football.

Royal biographer Angela Levin showered praise on the future King for his latest appearance at England's latest football match against Switzerland in the Euro's tournament.

The author lauded William for a big change in his personality, hailing the Prince as he "allows himself to be normal".

Levin, in talks with GB News hosts, went on saying: "Seeing him at the football was wonderful because there you see someone full of life, full of enthusiasm, he was chewing his fingers, gritting his teeth."

The royal commentator said: "You see a man who is actually natural and himself, but can become very dignified as heir to the throne and looking after this amazing country. He cares about England, and he allows himself to be normal and to do these things that are really important to him."

Levin also lauded Princess Kate for her sensible approach to win hearts as she blasted "show offs" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of William and Kate's new documentary.

