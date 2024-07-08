Inside Kate Hudson's tropical getaway

Kate Hudson shares a round-up of memories from recent trip to Europe

Kate Hudson recently shared a montage of memories from her family trip to Europe.



The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, July 8, to share some highlights from her European vacation in a reel, making the most of her downtime.

The clip offered a glimpse into her family time with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and kids, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani.

Meanwhile, Hudson was spotted having the time of her life with her loved ones as she enjoyed cocktails and waved from a boat in Venice Italy.

In addition, the singer, who played guitar while having fun with her daughter Rani in the rain, could be heard saying in the clip: "Ciao, Venezia!"

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alum wrote in the caption as Dayglow's Can I Call You Tonight played in the background: "Come rain or come shine…just soaking it in."

Fans have been gushing over Kate's tropical getaway, adding heartfelt comments under her recent posts.

One fan commented: "Hi Kate"

While another chimed in, adding: "So gorgeous"

A third gushed: "Beautiful woman I want you."