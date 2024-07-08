Kate Middleton set to take big decision after seven tough months

Kate Middleton plans major change after seven tough months

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning a 'carefree' summer holiday for herself and her family after enduring seven tough months due to her cancer diagnosis.

It is important to note that the royal family has been facing challenges since the beginning of 2024, as King Charles and Princess Kate battle with serious health issues.

The Monarch and Catherine are currently undergoing treatment after their cancer diagnoses in February and March, respectively.

Now, the Firm has decided to take a relaxing summer break amid the health woes.

Jennie Bond, a royal commentator told OK! Magazine, "It's been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future."

However, the royal expert believes that Kate might not spend summers at Balmoral due to her ongoing preventative chemotherapy. Still, she wants a "carefree" summer break with her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Jennie shared, "If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength. She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she's been through."