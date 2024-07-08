Catherine Laga'aia set to make waves as Disney's new live-action Moana

Disney Studios recently confirmed that Catherine Laga'aia will take over the reigns as the new live-action Moana.
The media company took to Instagram to share a snap of Catherine alongside a caption that read: "Introducing Catherine Laga'aia as the live-action Moana, joining Dwayne Johnson as Maui, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. The new reimagining starts production this Summer."
In the photo, Laga'aia could be seen flashing a beaming smile as she posed in her natural frizz.
Meanwhile, Catherine confirmed the news in a press release: "I'm really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites. My grandfather comes from Fa'aala, Palauli, in Savai'i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of 'Upolu' in Samoa."
"I'm honoured to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me."
Picking up the pace with the live-action remakes, Disney also confirmed the remaining cast in the same post. In addition, fans rushed to the comments section to share their views.
One fan wrote: "Beautiful!! Can't wait for this movie"
While another chimed in, adding: "Adorable!!!"
