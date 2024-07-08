King Charles takes meaningful step after William, Kate's big announcement

King Charles expressed concerns about the people affected by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean as he met the West Indies cricket team.

On July 8, Buckingham Palace released a new video, featuring the Monarch and the West Indies Test cricket team.

In the video, Charles and the team members can be seen discussing the upcoming Test match against England and also expressing worries for the people severely impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Beryl.

Following the King's meeting, Palace issues a statement, which reads, "Ready for the first Test at Lord’s!"

"As Head of The Commonwealth, The King has hosted the West Indies Test cricket team at Buckingham Palace, ahead of their first Test match against England at Lord’s this week."

"The squad were joined by High Commissioners from across the Caribbean, which has been heavily affected by the devastation of Hurricane Beryl."

Notably, King Charles talked about Hurricane Beryl after Prince William and Kate Middleton privately donated funds to the affectees in the Caribbean.

People Magazine reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales have offered financial assistance and are closely monitoring the destructive situation.