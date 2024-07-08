Prince William sparks reactions with unexpected gesture after Kate's big decision

Prince William sparks reactions with unexpected gesture

Prince William, who made headlines with his appearance in Germany, sparked reactions with his gestures during England vs Switzerland quarter-final.

The Prince of Wales, who was totally indulged into the game, reacted in an unexpected way to some of the moments during the nail-biting competition.

The future King's 'face shows his disappointment' while watching the English football team's performance, according to GB News host Anne Diamond.

The future King was snapped at the Euro 2024 quarter-final yesterday as he travelled to Germany for the Three Lions much-anticipated match against Switzerland.



He watched the team play and after a tense penalty shoot-out England came out victorious. After the dramatic win, William was filmed beaming in the crowd.

William, who's also president of the FA, has attended several matches so far and is an avid football fan.

Speaking to GB News, Anne said: "Of course, he was at the Euros last night."



Co-host Stephen Dixon said: "I was quite intrigued by the fact that they didn't show a lot of him in the footage. I wonder if that's an agreement."

Anne responded: "Maybe it was because he knew that last time we watched England play, his face showed the disappointment that we were all feeling at the time until the last minute.



"They showed him at the end and he did what everybody did. Every England supporter went absolutely bonkers. And it was lovely."

Saturday's match was manager Gareth Southgate's 100th game in charge. This makes Southgate only the third manager to reach the landmark. William was incredibly animated throughout the Euros clash on June 20 against Denmark.

The heir to the throne later congratulated Gareth Southgate's men after the Three Lions sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Euros with a dramatic 2-1 win against Slovakia.

William went viral for his gesture after Kate Middleton shared her special tribute to Andy Murray as the tennis star had announced retirement at Wimbledon.

Kate in her tribute to the Murray, wrote: "An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andymurray.

"On behalf of all of us, thank you! "C"

After Kate's post William also released a statement alongside a picture of Jude Bellingham kissing Harry Kane's forehead, writing: "Emotional rollercoaster!



"Let's go! Quarter finals here we come! W."

The Prince of Wales, who was over the moon as he made the trip to Dusseldorf without Kate Middleton, also sparked the reactions from fans about his excitement about the game amid his wife's cancer battle.