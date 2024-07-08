Prince William embarks on new journey for noble cause

Prince William aims to raise awareness about homelessness in his upcoming two-part ITV documentary.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prince of Wales initiated a five-year transformative program titled Homewards that "aims to demonstrate that together it’s possible to end homelessness."

The docuseries titled, Prince William: A Future Without Homelessness, will delve into the efforts made during the first year of this noble initiative.



While reacting to William's efforts for the noble cause, Royal Foundation’s CEO Amanda Berry said, "We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds."

She added, "Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people's experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action."

Amanda believes that the two-part documentary, which will reportedly be released this autumn, will "help raise vital awareness and demonstrate that, by working together, it is possible to end homelessness."