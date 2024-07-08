Love Island fans sing praises of Uma after 'overwhelming' episode

Love Island fans recently heaped praise on Uma following her "overwhelming" Film Festival episode on the ITV dating game show.
The latest instalment of the show on Sunday, July 7, showcased some controversial scenes after which fans spoke highly of one contestant for their dedication.
This came after Ayo paired with a new contestant Jessica, leaving Mimii single and deserted.
Meanwhile, viewers didn't miss a chance to praise Uma on the occasion as she went up and beyond to boost her confidence despite having relationship issues.
One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "You're so strong Mimii, you're a strong girl… do you want to go inside?"
They further added: "The way uma is hurting herself but she is always making sure to keep an eye on Mimii, complimenting her and not making her feel alone i love them."
Another chimed in, adding: "Can we please let uma mimi and ciaran win together as a reward for putting up with this crazy bunch."
A third commented: "Uma & mimii are the best relationship to come from the show. there’s no competition."
