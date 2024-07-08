Billie Eilish worry fans with new Instagram post

Billie Eilish has her fans concerned over her most recent Instagram post, which features a picture of bite marks on her forearms.



Some of the 22-year-old singer's 119 million followers got worried after she posted a carousel sharing her Fourth of July activities.

In one snap, in which she stood hands crosses, two rings indented on her skin were notably visible,

Another photo showed a round bruise on the hitmaker’s arm, which she held up.

One fan inquired, “Is she okay?” while another wrote, “Explain the bites?”

With only using two firework emojis in the caption of the post, Billie provided no explanation for the bites and bruises.

The brow-raising post follows Billie's interview with artist Lana Del Rey for Interview magazine's cover story last month.

The two performers talked about a variety of topics, like their friendship, love relationships, and Billie's most recent album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.

“I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love,” Eilish got candid.

The pop star explained, “I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep.”

“I’m not going to get too in detail, because I’m going to be rude, but I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up.”