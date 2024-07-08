Victoria Beckham’s scolds Cara Delevingne over Spice Girls question

Victoria Beckham scolds Cara Delevingne

Victoria Beckham doesn’t seem to want to talk about a Spice Girls reunion anymore, and that’s what she made clear to Cara Delevingne.



“I pestered Victoria Beckham about it once at Glastonbury," Cara revealed to Sunday Times in a conversation, referring to questioning about when the popular group will be reuniting.

“She was like, ‘Please stop talking to me about that,’” Cara revealed.

The songstress turned model turned designer, 50, was once a member of the famous girl group but parted ways later, and since seems to have gotten tired of the questions about the split that happened in 2001.

However, fans still are keen to see the complete group reunite for once, with Geri, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C all already getting back together on stage.

Although, the full group did get together at Posh's 50th birthday bash earlier this year, there hasn’t been an official announcement by Victoria of a reunion, in fact, the opposite.

“We do have a group chat. I do speak to all the girls. It would be lovely for us to do something to celebrate [the 30th anniversary] – a dinner or a lunch – and reminisce. But yes, it will not be any more than that,” she told Radio France in an interview.