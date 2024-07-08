Jennifer Garner’s friends concerned about ‘boundaries’ with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years and share three children

Jennifer Garner has been spotted hanging around Ben Affleck more frequently as he navigates his rumoured marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.

According to a new report by OK! Magazine, close friends of the 52-year-old 13 Going on 30 actress are concerned that there aren’t enough “boundaries” between her and Affleck — with whom she was married from 2005 to 2018 and shares three children.

“The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J.Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Garner is seemingly “concerned” about Affleck, who is “in a bad place and has been isolating,” per the source.

She has apparently been “opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately… she wants to finally share her side of the story.”

A second source revealed, “[Garner] says her biggest concern is Ben spiraling worse than before. She won’t let that happen. Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share, she’ll always feel responsible for him.”

Still, per another report by Nerd Stash, “some friends feel there should be more boundaries, especially with Ben so vulnerable. They don’t want her ensnared in his problems again”

“She has a good life and a great boyfriend. Some friends believe Jen should step back from Ben a bit because it might cause tension in her relationship with John if she doesn’t,” the tipster said.