Meghan Markle expresses desire to begin peace talks with King Charles

Meghan Markle is set to engage in peace talks with King Charles and senior members of the royal family, claimed a royal commentator.



A senior royal expert, Angela Levin, told GB News that the Duchess of Sussex is "still genuinely hurt" with royal family's treatment towards her. However, it seems that she is now focusing on moving forward and strengthening her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

She said that the former working royal is "still genuinely hurt by how she was treated by the Royal Family - this is four years on."

But now, Meghan "wants to now at last sit down and talk through things."

Angela said, "We know that means she wants the Royal Family, King Charles and everyone else to make an apology, but they don't. The person who should apologise is really her, but they don't want that."

The royal editor claimed the former Suits star believes being in the good books of the royal family will help her boost her brand amid the California-based couple's declining popularity.

"She's also trying to get Beatrice and Eugenie, who's on top of her list, to get people to help her sell her jams. And she's really hoping that King Charles might take one, too," Angela stated.