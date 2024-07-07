Kourtney Kardashian runs 5k to support husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s bond began with exercising together

Kourtney Kardashian proudly stood by her husband, Travis Barker, as he hosted the inaugural Run Travis Run wellness event in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6.

The oldest Kardashian sister, 45, joined the Blink-182 drummer to promote his goal of encouraging people to get outside and stay active. To show her full support, Kourtney even participated in the 5k run alongside Travis.

Photographs shared by the couple showed Travis congratulating Kourtney with a kiss as she crossed the finish line.

"I don't want it to be discouraging. It should just be fun," Travis told People Magazine before the event. "I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks. Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside."

Barker shared that his daily routine includes walking for 30 minutes while listening to an audiobook or podcast, and he does the same at night to help with his sleep. "I've just found wellness and working out is so critical for everything that I do," he reflected.

Barker’s dedication to health and wellness deepened after surviving a tragic plane crash in 2008, which profoundly impacted his life and priorities.

Meanwhile, Kourtney — who welcomed her first son with Travis in November last year — also previously revealed that their bond over exercise started before their romantic relationship.

"We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever," she explained.