Kate Middleton takes big step to comfort King Charles amid Meghan Markle snub

Kate Middleton is determined to foster a close relationship between her children and King Charles despite the current health crisis.

A new documentary titled Kate: A Queen For the Future offered rare glimpse into the Princess of Wales’ principles and values, including her stance when it comes to her father-in-law.

Royal author Robert Jobson told the viewers that the mom of three, who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Prince William, makes special efforts to sustain bond between the monarch and his grandchildren.

“Catherine is very important in the relationship between Charlotte, George, Louis and the King,” he claimed.

Robert continued: "When William and The King are not necessarily on the best of terms, as sometimes fathers and sons are, it's always Catherine who will make sure that the King, if he wants to see his grandchildren, sees his grandchildren. And that's important.”

The revelation comes in the wake of the King’s frequently reported revelation about his desperation to see his estranged son Prince Harry’s grandchildren.

For the unversed, he has not met Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, for the last three years ever since the Duke moved to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle.

As per new reports, Charles is planning to make a trip across the pond in the coming months in the bid to close the distance between him and his grandchildren despite his ongoing battle with cancer.