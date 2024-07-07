Zac Efron looks back on High School Musical days with pride

Zac Efron reminisces on his High School Musical days

Zac Efron recently reflected on his High School Musical days alongside Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Corbin Bleu.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their Scene Selection series, Efron discussed his roles in films, including Neighbors, The Greatest Showman, The Iron Claw, A Family Affair, and the role that launched him into stardom, High School Musical (HSM).

Watching a clip of him performing Get Your Head in the Game from HSM, the actor said: "First thing that comes to mind is that I really drilled all those shots."

He jokingly added: "There's no CGI in there. I don't think we had the budget for that. So that makes me feel good."

Reflecting on his experience as a young actor, Efron heaped praise on the "young" and "incredibly motivated" team of actors who made the Disney Channel original film a hit.

In addition, the actor explained that since HSM was a 'made-for-TV' film, it wrapped up quickly.

He recalled: "We had a very condensed shooting schedule and very limited rehearsal time. [Director] Kenny Ortega had pretty big ambitions for this movie. But I think he was pleasantly surprised when all the boys were like excited to not only fulfill what he wanted but to take it one step further."