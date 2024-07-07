Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids set to make first public appearance in years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to formally introduce the world to their children at the upcoming Invictus Games ceremony.



According to the Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making arrangements for Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 2, to attend the opening ceremony of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in February next year.

“Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games,” the source said.

“The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly games so that those taking part can bring their children along,” they explained.

The insider went on to divulge the organisers’ plans for a week of “family-friendly” sporting event in a bid to get the younger generation involved in the philanthropic cause.

The oldest child of Harry and Meghan is also expected to further the legacy of his father for the wounded veterans of war by one day leading the organization.

“As both the founder and patron of the Invictus Games and Invictus Games Foundation, Harry is very keen to lead by example and bring his family along,” the source said.

“A patronage will one day be passed to Archie so the foundation can be kept within the family. Harry is adamant that the Invictus Games will remain a Sussex initiative,” they added.

For the unversed, the Sussexes have largely kept their kids out of the spotlight since moving to the US to avoid unsolicited press scrutiny and attention.