Billie Eilish dethrones Taylor Swift as she achieves new streaming milestone

Billie Eilish achieved brand new feat over a month of releasing her new album, beating the likes of Taylor Swift on her way.

The 22-year-old singer became the most-streamed female artist with 98.038 monthly listeners on Spotify with the troupe of a mere 77 songs in her discography.

Eilish belted out several hits in her album titled, Hit Me Hard And Soft, released on May 17, which went on to become a success across streaming platforms as well as generated go-to sound bites on content creating apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

The latest chart data fueled rumours of rivalry between Taylor and Billie, whose respective fandoms locked horns on the internet over the news.

“no matter how many variants/forced albums one releases, art always shines through,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, taking aim at the Midnights artist’s pattern of releasing multiple versions of an album.

“Taylor is making 20 new TTPD spotify exclusives as we speak,” another quipped.

Meanwhile, others tried to defuse the situation by advising against pitting two talented women against one another for the sake of drama.

“I don’t like how out of the blue all the sites are trying to pin Billy and Taylor against each other and making fans fight one another,” a fan expressed. “I like them both, but their music styles are so different they really shouldn’t be compared.”

For the unversed, Swift and Eilish have been rumoured to be in a feud after internet users called out the former’s attempt to overshadow the Bad Guys singer’s album release.

A recent report from the Daily Mail appeared to underscore the speculations as they highlight the Love Story singer’s insecurity with Billie’s sky-rocketing success in the music industry.