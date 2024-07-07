Inside Ellen DeGeneres' post talk show struggles

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly scaling back her comedy tour, and an insider has revealed that she is still grappling with finding her footing after her talk show ended three years ago.



The source shared that DeGeneres is struggling to rediscover her voice and find success in her various side projects, which have unfortunately failed to gain traction.

“Contrary to indications Ellen made a few months ago that she was ready to talk candidly about her scandal and the end of her talk show in her new stand-up tour and planned Netflix special, things have changed since then,” the insider said.

“The material she has now completed and written for this tour does NOT go very deep into her scandal at all. The bottom line is, Ellen just wasn’t comfortable with the idea of talking about that stuff night after night, and for the moment, Netflix is supporting her on this.”

The source pointed out, “Remember, Ellen has only made two stand-up specials in the last 20 years, and her last special, Netflix’s Relatable from 2018, was a massive hit with viewers and with critics. Tens of millions of people still have access to it thanks to Netflix’s giant subscriber base.”

The insider further added, “instead of doing a special that goes deep on her scandal,” Ellen, 66, “is only planning to make a couple of gentle, vague jokes about it and otherwise deliver a set very much in line with Relatable since it will be sitting right next to it on Netflix’s digital shelf-space potentially for the next few decades.”

“If this sounds like an about-face from what Ellen’s vision for the tour and special was earlier this spring, that’s because it is,” the source continued.

“And in my opinion, it’s the wrong move because Ellen has a real opportunity to address the allegations made about her head-on, admit some guilt, get some laughs, and finally move on. But she has decided not to do that and I think this is a case of her formerly impeccable instincts failing her. Netflix is still behind her, but I do not think Ellen’s fans want anything but the honest truth from her at this stage, and that’s not what Ellen has decided to deliver.”