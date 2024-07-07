Prince William steps in front of camera for big cause

Prince William is set to star in a brand-new documentary, detailing his work to tackle homelessness in the United Kingdom.

The Prince of Wales’ Homewards program, which he founded last year, will be featured in a compelling two-part ITV documentary set to release this fall.

The series titled, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will lay out his endeavours in the first year of the five-year initiative.

The future King of England will be seen launching Homewards across the country, as he connects with individuals currently facing homelessness.

The documentary will also highlight the immeasurable efforts of notable advocates and project leaders working to combat homelessness in six key locations in the UK.

BAFTA award-winning director Leo Burley, is set to helm the series, who shed light on the content of the upcoming documentary.

“Over the past year we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards program,” he stated, as reported via People.

“We’ve heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness.

“Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis,” added Burley.

William founded the project in June 2023, inspired by teachings of his late mother Princess Diana, who instilled sense of empathy for the impoverished populace of the country in both him and brother Prince Harry.

Speaking to the Sunday Times last year, the royal expressed desire to pass down the legacy to his children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, whom he shares with Kate Middleton.