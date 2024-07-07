Taylor Swift performs 'Mary's Song' live after 16 years

Taylor Swift customized the lyrics of 'Karma' to mention Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift delighted her fans in Amsterdam during her Eras Tour by unveiling a long-awaited live performance of a cherished song mashup.

The surprise came during the secret songs segment of her sold-out show on Saturday, July 6th, where Swift treated the audience to a medley of Mary's Song, So High School, and Everything Has Changed.

The highlight of the mashup was her rendition of the closing lines from her 2006 hit which she hadn't performed live since 2008.

The lyrics, "I'll be 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my," took on a new meaning for fans as they realized the personal significance tied to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Kelce, who she has been romantically linked with, wears jersey number 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moreover, her birth year is 1989, which also coincides with her celebrated album 1989.

Among the thrilled audience members witnessing the occasion were Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.