‘Riverdales’ Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with baby no. 2





Vanessa Morgan, known for her role in Riverdale, announces she's expecting her second child, her first with boyfriend James Karnik.

"Absolutely in love with him. Our family will be four strong this month," Morgan, 32, shared on Instagram on Saturday, July 6. "Surprise! Thank you, God."

Karnik referred to "both my girls" in his caption, suggesting they are having a daughter.

Morgan had a son named River in January 2021 with her ex-husband Michael Kopech.

Their marriage ended shortly after Morgan announced her pregnancy in July 2020, although she did not mention Kopech's name at the time.



“It’s so painful. It’s almost like we idolize what our dream reality [was] from when we were a kid,” she said during a podcast in March.

“You mourn the future that never happened. You mourn the fantasy that you created, and that wasn’t the reality that was the best alignment for me.” Morgan added.



Morgan, reflecting on her parenting journey with River, expressed a positive outlook despite challenges.

"He’s crawling everywhere and beginning to walk. He’s also climbing and standing on things."

Reflecting on his growth, she marveled at how quickly time passes, noting, "I was just looking at baby pictures of him... Oh, my God, a month makes such a difference. He was so small. Where’s the time going?"

