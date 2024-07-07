Glastonbury hope Eminem can slim shady reputation after 'worst ever festival'

Eminem targeted for Glastonbury 2025 headliner role amid post-crisis revival plans.

Glastonbury organizers are aiming to counter criticisms of this year's festival as the "worst ever" by pursuing rap sensation Eminem as a headline act for 2025.



Discussions have commenced to secure the American star for next year's event, following dissatisfaction from many of the 210,000 attendees over the "dreadful" performances by headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA.

A source close to the festival revealed, "Despite attempts to put a positive spin on this year's challenges, preparations are already underway for an improved lineup next year."

The American rapper, who has previously headlined UK festivals like Reading and Leeds in 2017 but never Glastonbury's main Pyramid stage, is seen as a potential "saviour" by festival bosses.

Criticism arose particularly around American singer SZA's Sunday night slot, previously occupied by Elton John, with reports of sparse attendance prompting disappointment among attendees.

Coldplay, headlining for a record fifth time, faced scrutiny for their set, described as "boring" and criticized for relying on familiar hits like Yellow and Fix You.

Chris Martin, Coldplay's frontman, reportedly expressed embarrassment over headlining again and offered organizers the opportunity to explore other options, according to The Mail on Sunday.