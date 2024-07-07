Kate Middleton hints at attending Wimbledon

Kate Middleton has finally broken her silence on Wimbledon soon after her husband Prince William took a solo flight to Germany.
The future Queen has paid a huge tribute to tennis star Andy Murray in her first post about the tournament.
The Princess of Wales, who's also a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, has hinted at attending the historic event as she paid homage to the two-time singles champion at Wimbledon.
Kate Middleton's post comes at the time when Prince William left her alone at home to watch England vs Switzerland match in Germany.
She wrote: "An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andymurray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! "C".
William arrived in Dusseldorf on Saturday to show his support for the England football team during their quarter final European Championships match against Switzerland.
Now, Kate's post suggests as she' gearing up for the event as her fans are keenly awaiting for her appearance in the royal Box.
William regularly attends big football matches in his capacity as president of the Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England and Wales, and in May he attended the FA Cup final match between Manchester United and Manchester City, along with his 10 year old son Prince George.
