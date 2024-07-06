Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback as rift with King Charles grows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be in trouble as they are reportedly losing popularity in America, according to a new report.

Nana Akua, GB News America host, has claimed that the "turning point" in Harry and Meghan's popularity with American fans is their treatment of both King Charles and Thomas Markle when they were both ill.



"All the different things that Meghan did and also Harry, a lot of them could have almost been excused. But I actually think that it was when the King was ill. And also the fact that Meghan is not going to see her dad since he's been sick. She's not contacted him apparently, as far as we know," said Nana.

Nana went on claiming that the Duchess "hasn't bothered" with her father despite his many health concerns,

She explained: "He had the stroke and she didn't bother seeing him. The difference with Harry when the King was ill, Harry went to see the King."

The commentator continued: "Even your own husband must be looking at you thinking, 'you're not going to go and see your dad?'."



When asked what he believes has caused their diminishing popularity in the States, Cohen reacted as saying: "There have been so many things, I think it's been cumulative. But I think that Harry's memoir, where he absolutely slammed Queen Camilla, Kate, and his own father. Even his own beloved grandparents were mentioned. And Americans, like everyone else in the world, held the Duke of Edinburgh and the late, beloved Queen in such high regard."

In agreement with Cohen, commentator Lizzie Cundy said Americans "do not like when people moan", and Meghan's criticism of the Royal Family has dismayed US supporters of the couple.



"She thought she was going to be this Hollywood princess. And sadly, when you're a royal, you have to put the work in. Look at Princess Anne, one of our hardest working royals, and King Charles and Kate. They do it so effortlessly. She did nothing but whinge and moan," said Cundy.