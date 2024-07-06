Princess Anne’s health update suggests head injury ‘more serious than believed’

Princess Anne received major health update as she continues to recover from head injury after a horse attack.

The sister of the 75-year-old monarch is the latest royal to be on a break from duties after sustaining an injury from being struck by a horse at Gatcombe Park estate last week.

Speaking to the Daily Express, a source revealed the Princess Royal is "recovering slowly and receiving rehabilitation,” indicating a more serious head injury contrary to the original reports from Buckingham Palace.

Moreover, they went on to herald Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and their daughter Zara Tindall for helping to look after her.

The insider told the outlet: "Anne is receiving home rehabilitation. Tim and Zara are helping coordinate the medical visits and make sure she has everything she needs."

They explained: "Zara is taking an active role in helping her mother recover from the accident. The Tindalls live a stone’s throw away [on the Gatcombe Park estate], so Zara is always on hand to pop over to make sure Anne has everything she needs.

"Mike and the grandchildren also make regular visits to make sure that everything is kept as 'normal' as possible for Anne. Tim is also proving a great support.”

"There’s a shift rota in progress to make sure there is always someone with her at any given time,” the source added.