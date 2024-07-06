'Vikings' star Alexander Ludwig welcomes second baby with wife

Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren have expanded their family to four.

On Friday, July 5, the Vikings star and his wife announced the ecstatic news on Instagram via a joint post.

They shared an adorable picture of the newborn baby sleeping, nestled between the pillows.

"Townes Alexander Ludwig - born 6/12/24 at 5:22 pm [brown heart and teary eyes emoji]," they revealed the name and birth time of their second baby, adding, "He is everything."

The new parents of two welcomed their second baby 14 months after the arrival of their first baby, a daughter named Leni.



Ludwig and Lauren entered the parenthood in April 2023.

Before revealing the birth of their son, the Bad Boys 4 star first shared that he and Lauren were expecting their second in March.

The actor and country singer penned their excitement in their joint social media post.



"Ooooops [teary eyes, brown heart eyes and shy monkey emoji] New baby Ludwig coming June 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited," the proud parents wrote in their caption alongside a picture.

In the snapshot Ludwig held their daughter Leni in his arms while channeling surprised expressions as Lauren revealed her burgeoning baby bump.