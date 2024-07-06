Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to Prince William’s future plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are forced to pay heed to King Charles and Prince William’s plans for a slimmed-down monarchy, owing to their crumbling empire in the US.



A friend of the Prince of Wales recently divulged his plans to minimize the number of working royals in a conversation with the Daily Mail, sparking concern among royal watchers.

Now, a source has revealed the Sussexes’ horrid reaction to the prospect as they face off against ticking time bomb to mend fences with the royal family.

“At first they were just so relieved to cut ties with The Firm that they were indifferent to Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy plans,” they told In Touch Weekly. “They were too busy starting a new life in America.”

But now, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex realize “life on their own is harder than they thought,” the insider explained, it could already be too late for any reconsiderations. “They’re running out of time if they ever want to reestablish their royal standing.”

“They’ve had a lot of setbacks and embarrassments,” they conceded. “They must have felt at one time or another that they were way above their heads financially and creatively.”

“Harry and Meghan are never coming back to The Firm — and even if they could, it’s unlikely they would be welcomed back as working royals and have the same privileges they used to have,” they added. “The feeling is that Harry and Meghan made their choice and now must live with it.”