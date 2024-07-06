Prince William may be surprised by beloved family member in Germany

Prince William may be surprised by his beloved family member in Germany

Prince William has taken a solo flight to Germany to cheer on England as they will take on Switzerland in the Euros Quarter-Finals at Düsseldorf Arena on Sunday.

The Prince of Wales, who is also the President of the FA, could be joined by his one of the most talk-about family member in the country as England looks to secure a place in the semi-finals.



Princess Eugenie, who previously shined with William at recent royal events, has been spotted in Germany just days before the future King's arrival.

The Princess of York travelled to Stuttgart as part of her work with the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity Eugenie co-founded in 2017 to help eradicate modern-day slavery.



However, Eugenie's presence has given birth to speculations that she my join William during the match. If she joins her cousin during the game it might be a fresh blow to Prince Harry, who's been seemingly losing support of his friends since he relocated to the US with Meghan Markle and their children.

William shared a sweet moment with his cousin Eugenie as the two attended Royal Ascot in Berkshire last month. The Prince was spotted gently teasing his younger cousin, lightly teasing her choice of headgear.

Eugenie, whose parents are Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, opted for a pink ensemble for her day at the races. She paired her dress with a baby pink hat, featuring a long tassel, which fell almost to her collar.

In a cheeky show of affection, William playfully flicked the tassel that fell in front of his cousin's smiling face.



Princess Eugenie also attended the Duke of Westminster's wedding amid the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry. Prince Andrew's youngest daughter has a close bond with both feuding princes.

The Prince of Wales, who shares a close friendship with the duke, served as an usher at the wedding. Prince Harry, also a good friend of the Duke of Westminster, was invited but decided not to attend. Prince Harry's decision to skip the high-profile wedding prevented an awkward reunion with his elder brother.

Tom Quinn told the Mirror: "Harry will be watching Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding with very mixed feelings. Grosvenor’s wedding brought up other sadnesses for Harry – he had hoped to be asked to be best man but and now feels that once again he is overlooked in favour of his brother. At every turn he is made to feel second choice, second best. Always the spare."