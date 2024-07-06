Stephen King shares his thoughts on Mayor of Kingstown and Jeremy Renner

Stephen King's views on Mayor of Kingstown and Jeremy Renner

Stephen King has recently shared his thoughts on Mayor of Kingstown and Jeremy Renner.



On July 4, Stephen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “I have no clue what’s going on in THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, but I love this show.”

“It reminds me of THE SHIELD and SONS OF ANARCHY. I had no fucking idea what was going on in those, either,” said the author.

Stephen revealed he wasn’t clear about what was going on in the series, however, he shared on social media, “What I know is Mike McLusky drives around in a badass Lincoln Connie. That’s all I need to know. Also, that guy Bunny [Tobi Bamtefa] is a badass.”

Jeremy featured as Mike McLusky, the “Mayor” of the Michigan town where the Mike family served as mediators between gangs, prisoners and cops.

Meanwhile, Stephen also gushed over Jeremy for starring in Season 3 of the series after the snowplow accident at the beginning of 2023.

“Also, Jeremy Renner is a badass who got run over by a snowplow and came back for Season Three!” added the IT author.

Earlier, speaking on the Smartless podcast, Jeremy reflected on the struggles he faced after the January 2023 accident.

“I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel,” stated the Marvel actor.

Jeremy mentioned, “I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can’t just go play make-believe right now.”

“Because that takes a lot of time to get right here every day just so I can have a positive thought, so I can progress, so I can always keep growing,” added the actor.