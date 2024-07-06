Kate Beckinsale recalls spending last 4th of July with family

Kate Beckinsale misses family on 4th of July with family

Kate Beckinsale shares an emotional throwback to the last 4th of July with family.



The 50-year-old English actress penned down her inconsistent feelings in a caption alongside a carousel snaps and clips on her Instagram page on Thursday, July 4

Back in 2023, Independence Day was one of the last moments she got to enjoy with her complete brood before the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby in January.

“This was one of our last moments where the joy — the utter utter joy of being together and being silly and having hope — real hope and that superhuman energy you have when everybody rises to a challenge and suddenly having help from actual angels,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’ll never forget how happy I was that day. I am so grateful to have had it — and while today (by my own choice) is just me and quiet., I get to think about my fallen soldiers my struggling still fighting soldiers, my people who are far away, my people who I’m not in touch with anymore, just quietly saying thank you to all of them for the most perfect delight of a July 4 l have ever had and ever will have.”

Beckinsale also remembered her cat, Clive, who passed away some time before last 4th of July at the age of 19.

She had referred to Clive as the “love of my life” in the past.

“I will cherish that day my whole life. I am so sad and so grateful and I miss everybody so desperately much,” she concluded. “Happy fourth hug your family hug your people love hard.”



