Lily Gladstone likens the Golden Globes event to Squid Game

Lily Gladstone compares Golden Globes event to Squid Game

Lily Gladstone has recently likened the Golden Globes to Squid Game on a latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.



“The meeting people is the fun part of it,” she told Kelly.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress added, “I describe the [Golden] Globes as a little bit like Squid Game.”

Lily mentioned, “The reality is, you’re in shapewear, you need to pee, you have commercial breaks, and that’s the only time that you’re able to do it.”

“So, it’s just a mad scramble, and then that’s the time when you get to jam and meet idols like Meryl Streep. But of course, that part is not that bad,” remarked the actress.

Interestingly, Lily made history as the first Native American actress to be nominated for an Oscar.

At the time, Lily spoke to Deadline, “Why did it have to take this long for me to be the first Indigenous North American? Most of the films that show up in these categories are shot on Indigenous land in North America, and it’s taken this long.”

Lily’s latest movie, Fancy Dance, had reportedly been “certified fresh” and given a 96-percent rating from the critics at Rotten Tomatoes.

“Fancy dance is a style of dance that exists within powwow culture and it originated as pretty exclusively a men's form... and once, long ago, or not so many generations ago, there was a Ponca woman who wanted to move the way the men did,” explained the actress.