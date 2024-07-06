Prince William surprises guests during event at Windsor Castle

Prince William left guests in surprise with his pleasant appearance at a charity event in Windsor Castle on Friday.

The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales invited five charities to present their work at the castle.

During the event, William popped in to say hello to the visitors, according to the Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement at Wales Air Ambulance Charity.



"It’s not every day you get to see the inner rooms of Windsor Castle. It’s not every day you get to present in a private room in Windsor Castle. It’s not every day that HRH The Prince of Wales pops his head in to say hello," Steven Stokes, wrote on LinkedIn.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently announced a huge new appointment in a major change to their team. Former supermarket boss Sir David Lewis has been appointed a director of The Royal Foundation.



The foundation reportedly covers all the couple’s campaigning work, including William’s Earthshot prize and Kate Middleton's focus on early years education.