Hoda Kotb's low-cut dress causes a stir on 'Today' Show

Hoda Kotb struggles with unusual dress on Today

Hoda Kotb recently suffered an awkward 'wardrobe malfunction' on NBC's Today with Hoda and Jenna.

The 59-year-old opened up about her low-cut dress that was apparently "falling out" midway during the show on Thursday, July 4.

Referring to her unusual dress, Kotb explained: "You know when you're like, 'Everything's hanging out. It's not right.' But you know what, I just decided I'm going to do it."

In addition, the co-host of TODAY revealed that she knew the outfit wasn't the right choice as soon as she put it on.

She explained: "Have you ever gone to a party and gone, 'It's fine.' And then you spend the whole party pulling and shoving and stuffing? It's not good."

Meanwhile, her co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, siad she could "totally" relate to Hoda's struggles after she joined in the conversation.

Hager said that there's nothing more awkward than wearing something "with too much cleavage."

To which, Hoda quickly replied: "I don't want it. I don't want it, it's too much."

As she shared her stance on sporting an uncomfortable dress, Kotb tried to adjust the top of her dress since it was very close to “falling out.”