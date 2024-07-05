Prince William hints at Kate Middleton’s return with delightful video

Prince William has seemingly hinted at his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton's return to royal duties and her anticipated appearance at Wimbledon 2024.

For the unversed, the future King of England was spotted riding an e-scooter in a delightful mood at Windsor Castle on July 4.

According to The Sun, the Prince of Wales showed off his e-scooter riding skills in a rare outing in which he "whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King."

The source said, "It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking."

Interestingly, William enjoys riding electric motorcycles due to their eco-friendly nature. However, Kate has expressed concern about her husband's safety during his rides.

"He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it," the mother-of-three has reportedly said in 2015.



Now, speaking of the Prince of Wales's viral video, his joyful mood apparently indicates that Catherine has been improving during her cancer treatment.

Notably, William's gesture also suggested that Princess Kate might make a head-turning appearance at the tennis tournament this year.