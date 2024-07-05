Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan treats fans to ‘BTS joy’ on Season 3 triumph

Nicola Coughlan shares hilarious sneak peek from the Bridgerton Season 3 set

Nicola Coughlan offered fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes joyride as Bridgerton season three stormed into Netflix's top ten of all time.



The Bridgerton star, whose love story with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton took center stage in the third season, marked the hit series’ success on Instagram on Thursday, July 4.

"Season 3 just entered the Netflix Top Ten of all time because you’ve watched billions (!) of hours of it which is mental," she exclaimed in the caption.

"I’m so grateful, so please accept some miscellaneous behind the scenes [sic] joy as a thank you!" Coughlan added alongside the carousel.

The montage of photos and video features a slew of fun and hilarious sneak peeks from the set of the widely acclaimed Netflix romantic series.



The cover photo of the carousel featured Coughlin, who played Penelope Featherington, alongside her on-screen love interest, gazing at each other while sitting in their characters' wedding attire.

Other pictures from the series showcased the actors goofing around the set, including Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton).

Coughlan added a video at the end of the carousel showing the cast members playing charades as their characters do in the season.