Prince William in joyful mood on rare outing ahead of Kate Middleton’s return

Prince William seemingly celebrated his wife Princess Kate’s much-awaited appearance at Wimbledon 2024 as he was spotted riding an e-scooter at Windsor Castle.



As reported by The Sun, the Prince of Wales showed off his e-scooter riding skills in a rare outing on July 4.

The above-mentioned media outlet previously reported that the Prince of Wales bought the electric scooter in July 2023.



At that time, the source shared, "It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King."

An insider added, "It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking."



It is pertinent to mention William's appearance came amid speculations that Princess Kate will be attending the tennis tournament amid her cancer treatment.

Notably, the tennis tournament officials are 'hopeful' to see Catherine presenting the trophies as the All England Club's patron.

The Club's chair Debbie Jevans revealed that Kate's health is their 'priority,' however, they would love to see Kate at Wimbledon.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, she said, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."

Now, William hinted that Kate's health has been improving and she will be gracing the Wimbledon championship with his latest move.