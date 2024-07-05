Jennifer Lopez embraces wedding ring back amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing her wedding ring again, after ditching it temporarily while promoting her beauty line this week, amid rumours that she may be going towards a divorce with her husband, Ben Affleck.



The 54-year-old On the Floor singer was captured behind the lens on Thursday, shopping for rose bushes in New York City alongside her manager, Benny Medina, where her green sparkler from Affleck could be easily noticed on her hand..

In pictures shared by Page Six, the diva can be seen looking casual in a pair of wide-legged tan slacks and a blue-and-white striped button-down featuring a floral print for the Independence Day.

She also opted for a wide-brimmed hat in the sun and went with extra large hoop earrings for accessories.

Lopez and Affleck spent the holiday separately.

Affleck was seen on the other side of the coast just a day before the songstress was spotted hopping in the Big Apple. The actor spent some time with two of the kids he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles.

Affleck and JLo ignited rumours of a divorce in May when the Marry Me star appeared at the Met Gala alone.