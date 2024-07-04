Eva Longoria spills the tea about her relationship with Meryl Streep

Eva Longoria opens up about her relationship with Only Murders co-star Meryl Streep

Eva Longoria has recently spilled the tea about her relationship with Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep.



Speaking with Extra, Eva revealed that she and Meryl are “related” to each other and even called her “cousin” on new show’s set.

“Meryl and I are cousins. We both did the Dr. Gates DNA show and Meryl and I shared a relative,” revealed the Desperate Housewives star, referring to the 2010 PBS docuseries Faces of America.

Eva told the outlet, “Years later, I saw her at an event and my friend’s like, ‘Go tell her you’re cousins.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not telling Meryl Streep we’re cousins.’ Then I hear, ‘Cousin!’ and I turned around and it’s Meryl.”

The Unplugging actress added, “To do Murders in the Building together was really, really fun, and to call each other ‘cousin.’”

Back in June, Eva also opened up about her surprising family connection with another star in Hollywood.

The Sentinel actress told DuJour magazine, “We actually call each other ‘cousin’. We’ll say, ‘How are you, cousin?’ and ‘I’m good, cousin.’”

Eva mentioned that during the first table read for Only Murders season 4, Eva said Meryl introduced her as her cousin in front of the show’s star-studded cast, including Selena Gomez and Zach Galifianakis.

“She tells the story and everyone’s so confused because I’m the most Latina person in the industry and she’s Meryl Streep,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Eva can also be seen in Apple TV+’s Spain-set comedy-drama Land of Women.