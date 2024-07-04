Prince Harry puts reputation at risk to win award in America

Royal expert claims 'America see Prince Harry as entitled'

Prince Harry, who's facing a huge backlash for receiving and award honouring a US war hero, hurt Americans as they have launched a petition against his nomination for the prestigious award.

"America see Prince Harry as entitled" a royal commentator has claimed after the Duke of Sussex sparked a petition with 50 thousand signatures.



Reacting to the latest development, Charles Rae told GB News: "What we don't know is where the disagreement comes from."

"Is it America? Is it Britain? Is it other places in the world? Because it's on Change.org. I just I think it just goes to show that there is a lot of dissatisfaction with Prince Harry, particularly in America now.

"They see him as entitled and not doing very much, which I think is a great shame.



"As I said right at the start he is a hero, a soldier himself. There is no question about that. And he does deserve the award. But I question ESPN's decision to give it to him."

Charles Rae called it a controversial decision, saying: "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating."

The soldier's mother, Mary, said: "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. Some recipients are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised."



As per ESPY's statement, British King Charles' son Harry was being honoured for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport" with his Invictus Games.