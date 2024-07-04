Victoria Beckham looks back on 25 years of marriage with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Celebrating the milestone anniversary on Thursday, July 4, 2024, the former Spice Girl, 50, took a trip down memory lane, sharing photographs of the days leading up to that fateful day in 1999, when the couple tied the knot in a castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland.

“Looking back on the days leading up to our wedding 25 years ago brings back so many amazing memories… I love you so much @DavidBeckham!!,” she captioned a carousel post on Instagram, sending “kisses” to their four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The photographs depicted scenes from their wedding preparation, from testing out their iconic thrones to writing their vows.

But that wasn’t it for the celebrations, as David, 49, shared the nostalgia and recreated his wedding day pictures with Victoria, clad in their matching bright purple attires.

“Look what we found…” David wrote in the caption to his post, while Victoria joked, “Yep, still got it… Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!”