Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor enjoying their time together on a ‘world tour’

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor seem to be on a world tour of sorts: Source

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are reportedly enjoying their time together on a world tour.

A source spilled to the PEOPLE, the couple “are spending all of their time together”.

“They are on what seems to be a world tour of sorts. The pair have visited Italy, Finland (to see Metallica) and France together,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Joe took Caitlin to Paris, France and it was a very romantic trip.”

“The Eiffel Tower was right outside their hotel room window. While in France they went to the Louvre, Versailles, the French Open and to see the band Tool,” remarked an insider.

Caitlin and Joe spend time in Aspen, Colorado, where Joe spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival with Finding your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr. about his episode of the hit PBS series.

“They also went to Armenia as a pilgrimage to visit and plant a tree for his great grandmother and grandmother,” added an insider.

The source noted, “Through all of their trips together, the couple are “still going strong”.

“He treats her like a queen,” stated an insider

Joe began dating Caitlin 10 months after his split from former wife Sofia Vergara.

In March, a source told the outlet neither Joe nor Caitlin “were expecting for things to get serious so quickly, but it's only a good thing”.

“Joe was pretty broken up when the divorce happened but he's in a good place. With their differences, he and Sofía both knew it was time to move on,” said an insider

Meanwhile, Sofia is rumoured to be a in relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman since October.