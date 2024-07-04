Prince Harry's honour under threat as petition reaches milestone

Prince Harry's honour under threat as petition riches milestone

Prince Harry's new honour seems to be under threat as Americans have taken a stance against him.

The Duke of Sussex has been hit by major setback in the US as a petition to stop Harry from receiving an award has reached 50,000 signatures.

The petition got momentum after Tilman's mother Mary has slammed the decision to give the award named after her dead son to Prince Harry.

Tilman said goodbye to his lucrative career in the NFL to enlist as an Army Ranger in 2002. The US war hero served in Iraq and then Afghanistan, where he was killed by friendly fire in 2004. He was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for bravery.



Mary, Tilman's mom, said: "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans."

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised."

A petition demanding ESPN rethink their decision, claiming the Duke of Sussex had been "involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude" has now attracted a large number of Americans as it reached more than 50,000 signatures within days.

The petition says "awarding this honour to someone who does not reflect the award’s intent diminishes its value and disrespects Tillman’s memory."



The organisation said: "ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honouring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.



"While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating."

The Duke of Sussex might be winning more honours and awards but he has seemingly failed to win hearts of Americans as they don't think he deserves the honour.