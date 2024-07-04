Kim Kardashian joins forces with Gypsy Rose Blanchard for prison reform

Kim Kardashian has been actively involved in prison reform

Kim Kardashian is joining forces with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.



On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 43, revealed that Gypsy, 32, got in touch with her in order to work towards prison reform - an issue in which Kim has been actively involved.

“Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just released from prison for being involved in the murder of her mother,” Kim elaborated in a confessional.

“She reached out to me on social media. She’s expressed wanting to get into prison reform and I think that with what she’s learned being in prison herself, I just think there’s such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way,” she further revealed.

Gypsy spent eight and a half years locked up in the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was released from prison on December 28, 2023.

The social media personality has previously expressed her interest in working with the SKIMS founder.

After Kim declared Gypsy’s 2017 documentary Mommy Dead And Dearest a “must-watch” on her social media, Gypsy enthusiastically responded, “Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system.”