Halle Bailey, DDG reveal son's face for first time since baby's birth

Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed son Halo in December 2023

Halle Bailey and DDG revealed their baby’s face six months after welcoming their son, Halo.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Little Mermaid star and DDG, 26, posted a carousel on respective Instagram, giving a glimpse of their family vacation.

"Halo’s first time in Italy [white heart and ocean waves emoji]," she captioned the series of photos featuring the family of three.

In the cover photo, the Color Purple actress flashed a bright smile with her boyfriend and half-a-year-old son as the rapper lifted the baby in the air while she held one of the baby’s legs.

In the following slide, the 26-year-old actress holds the baby in her arms while DDG stands behind the mother-son duo.



As for the last snapshot in the montage of pictures, the mother posed alone with her son on the wooden walkway in the middle of the sea.

In addition, DDG also took to social media the same day to drop the pictures.

Unlike Bailey, he only posted one photograph of the family of three, as others feature the father-son duo.

"La Familia [heart emoji], who Halo look like more? [laughing emoji]," he captioned the post, referring to the solo picture of Halo placed just before DDG's childhood photo, showing their uncanny resemblance.



The couple welcomed Halo in December 2023. Bailey announced his birth in an Instagram post on Jan. 6, 2024.