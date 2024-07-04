Kaitlyn Bristowe slams ‘copying’ ex Jason Tartick’s girlfriend Kat Stickler accusations

Kaitlyn Bristowe slams accusations

Kaitlyn Bristowe slammed her fans for accusing her of being a copycat over ex Jason Tartick’s girlfriend Kat Stickler on social media Wednesday.



Bristow has been facing the accusations after sharing a picture of her niece’s braided hair pretty soon after Stickler had posted a photo of her daughter’s hair styled in the same way.

“Oh Christ guys. I braided my niece’s hair and posted about it not having a f–king clue someone else did,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Y’all are freaking me out to post anything cuz I can’t even eat pizza anymore without someone thinking something,” she continued. “I do not follow these people, I do not see their content, I do not care.”

“Sorry to break it to you but I do not care to be copying anyone. Please calm down.”

Concluding her response, she added, “Please stop pitting me against other incredible women. None of us deserve that.”

The accusations came after the 39-year-old showcased her braiding skills in a snap of her niece’s hairdo done by her.

“I still got it,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which has been deleted now.

Stickler had also shared a similar picture of her daughter Mary-Katherine’s braid.

“I think it’s my best one yet if I do say so myself,” the 29-year-old content creator wrote over the picture.