Stranger Things season 5 ‘halfway’ to complete production

Stranger Things season 5 near to completing production

Stranger Things season 5 halfway done and is soon going to be available to stream.



The show creator Ross Duffer, who has been continuously updating his Instagram followers on Season 5’s filming progress, shared a snap of the whole team of the show and captioned the post, “Week 24. Happy half way to the best cast and crew ever.”

The next slide in the carousel featured Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, in a video dropping the marble in the jar marking the week’s completion.

The filming of the final instalment of the Netflix series was paused during the WGA and SAG strikes in 2023 after Season 4’s arrival in 2022 in two different parts.

The parts arrived in May and then July, respectively.

After both of the strikes got resolved at the end of 2023, the show planned to resume production for the last season in January 2024, starting the work on January 8.

Maya Hawke, who stars as Robin in the series, also provided an update on the production of the show on Podcrushed.

“Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they’re very involved,” she told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

“They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and it takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them.”