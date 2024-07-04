Julia Roberts secret conversation to Travis Kelce revealed

Julia Roberts talking to Travis Kelce

Julia Roberts was spotted in a handsy conversation with Travis Kelce in a viral video captured during Taylor Swift’s Dublin stop on the Eras Tour over the weekend, and fans were wondering what the actress said to the player.



The video showed Roberts scratching his chest and rubbing Travis’ shoulders.

Luckily, the Squid Game: The Challenge alum Jackie Gonzalez, who is deaf, decoded the private conversation between the Pretty Woman actress and Kansas City Chiefs star.

“I’m so unusually happy for you guys, and I don’t mean to make you nervous, but it makes me so happy,” Gonzalez claimed Roberts said.

Gonzalez posted the video of the encounter on Instagram Tuesday.

The decipher came after the video of the Oscar winner, 56, and Kelce, 34, went viral from the VIP tent of Aviva Stadium in Ireland and Swifties couldn’t bear Roberts getting all that touchy with the latter.

“Why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? he is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. this is uber strange,” one person wrote on X.

However, some fans defended Roberts.

“Please. Travis is not uncomfortable. Julia is clearly gushing over TNT [Taylor and Travis]. She has a great sense of humor so she’s probably joking around with him,” a fan suggested.